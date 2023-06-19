Namaste: Way of Indian greeting by joining both hands.

19 Jun, 2023

Tahir Qureshi

Guru: The teacher, mostly in Hindu tradition.

Chaiwala: One who prepares, sells tea.

Bapu: Epithet for Mahatma Gandhi. Also used to address father.

Natak: An act performed on stage.

Bhai: Brother, a close male relative, or friend.

Chai: Tea, a beverage very much popular in South Asia.

Chutney: Paste made by mashing spices, fruits, and condiments.

Jugaad: An unusual strategy or technique to make things work (lifehack).

Papadum: Thin and crunchy fried wafer made of flour.

