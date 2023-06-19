Namaste: Way of Indian greeting by joining both hands.
19 Jun, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Guru: The teacher, mostly in Hindu tradition.
Chaiwala: One who prepares, sells tea.
Bapu: Epithet for Mahatma Gandhi. Also used to address father.
Natak: An act performed on stage.
Bhai: Brother, a close male relative, or friend.
Chai: Tea, a beverage very much popular in South Asia.
Chutney: Paste made by mashing spices, fruits, and condiments.
Jugaad: An unusual strategy or technique to make things work (lifehack).
Papadum: Thin and crunchy fried wafer made of flour.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Most Beautiful Valleys in India You Must Visit