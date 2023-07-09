‘Kichad Clothing’ Inspired by Mumbai Rains
An artist employed an AI tool to reimagine perfect clothing for Mumbai city, considering the current rains and waterlogged roads.
In response, AI created the ‘Kichadouflage’ clothing collection to brave the current condition of waterlogged Mumbai.
The AI-generated clothing line shows models walking on Mumbai streets wearing clothes with a muddy texture.
These imaginary clothes camouflage with the real mud, as Mumbai is witnessing incessant rains and waterlogged roads.
The AI imagines clothing suitable for the office-goers who brave the waterlogged streets of Mumbai daily.
It also imagines bags with a muddy texture. | Photo: Instagram @manojomre
Every monsoon season, Mumbaikars deal with flood-like situations and potholes on waterlogged roads.
Despite all these problems, Mumbai keeps on going, showcasing its true spirit
