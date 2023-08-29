10 Lesser-Known Facts About RAVANA
The original name of Ravana is Dasagriva, meaning the one with ten heads.
Apart from the mighty Rama, Ravana was also defeated by Vali and Kartaveerya Arjuna.
Ravana performed a yagya for Rama when the vanar sena made the Ram Setu and sought the blessing of Lord Shiva. He actually showed up and performed the yagya.
Ravana was a master in all forms of the Angampora martial art and was the most feared Angam warrior of all time.
He was the great-grandson of Brahma, as his great-grandfather Sage Pulastya was one of Brahma's ten mind-born sons.
Ravana had decided to abduct Sita even before Shurpanakha's incident.
Lord Rama killed Ravana’s 14,000 rakshasas, including his cousins Khara and Dushana, and to avenge their loss, he initially decided to abduct Sita.
Ravana gave a year ultimatum to Sita, advising her to change her mind and accept him as her suitor.
He gifted a jewelled amulet to his charioteer during the final battle.
He was one of Shiva’s greatest devotees.
