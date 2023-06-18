What If Luxury Brands Make Coffins?
Have you ever wondered what it would be like if luxury brands that dominate the global market ventured into producing luxury coffins exclusively for the elites?
Well, an artist has employed an AI tool to bring that imagination to life.
If Louis Vuitton were to create a coffin, it would exude a similar style and elegance.
Nike’s luxury coffins would showcase resemblances to its high-end shoes. | Photo: Instagram @ Jyo John Mulloor
Versace designed casket would be handcrafted, exuding opulence and luxury.
An AI-generated image portrays Lacoste’s designed coffin equipped with wheels.
Ferrari’s designed coffin would mirror the sleek design of its sports cars.
Apple’s designed coffin takes on a futuristic aesthetic.
An Adidas designed coffin would resemblance to a sleek sports car.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Popular Baby Names Inspired by Mahabharata