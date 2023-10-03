M.S Dhoni Flaunts His New Hairstyle Pic Goes Viral
Take a peek at the photographs of MS Dhoni donning the new appearance before seeing how fans reacted.
In a recent post by Celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim has shared MS Dhoni's new haircut pics.
As M.S Dhoni gets a new hairstyle, while his fans adore his 'vintage look'
The CSK skipper looks handsome in his long blond hair streak style.
Along with the photos, Hakim shared a lengthy commentary. "Yessss!!! He wrote, "It's our Mahendra Singh Dhoni."
Prior to this new hairstyle, M.S Dhoni and celebrity hair stylist Aalim Hakim made a commitment.
"We both agreed that he would not touch his hair and would let it grow before we trimmed and styled it."
His new look has fans nostalgic for his lengthy hairstyle from when he initially debuted in India.
Fans, predictably, couldn't keep their cool and bombarded X (twitter) with shares.
