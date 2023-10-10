Loki to Spider-Man: If Marvel Superheroes Cast in HORROR Movie
If Marvel superheroes were cast in a horror movie, who would play the villain, and who would be the hero?
Well, an AI artist has reimagined these characters in both roles, and the results are terrifyingly amazing.
Loki would play the supervillain character in the horror movie.
It's hard to determine which side Captain America is on.
The AI envisions Black Panther as a supervillain.
Scarlet Witch will surely play a negative role in the horror movie.
It seems like Spider-Man is possessed by some evil power and becomes a zombie monster.
Iron Man is also depicted as being possessed by evil power.
Thor would be the hero of this horror movie. | Photo: Ai images
Black Widow's character is shrouded in suspense and will be revealed in the climax.
