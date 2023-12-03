Meet Sanyogita Wife of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan- AI Images
Princess Sanyogita was the daughter of Kannauj's King, Jaichand. She was one of Rajput ruler Prithviraj Chauhan's three wives.
Sanyogita was revered for her beauty and the epic love tale she shared with Rajput prince Prithviraj Chauhan.
Princess Sanyogita was known by several names, including Samyukta and Sanjukta. She is thought to be the manifestation of Tillotama (a heavenly apsara).
It is said that the two fell in love after a painter from Prithviraj's court, Panna Ray, presented the princess a portrait of the valiant ruler.
Over the decades, the love story of Prithviraj Chauhan and Sanyogita has resonated with the masses in India.
In the 12th century, Kannauj princess committed Jauhar (a Hindu tradition of mass self-immolation by women to avoid capture and rape by invaders) in Agra Fort.
Princess Samyukta was surrounded by maids who looked after her beauty.
Every king of the time longed to meet the Kannauj princess because she was admired for her beauty.
