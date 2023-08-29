Most Expensive Rakhis

Last year, Surat witnessed the sale of India's most expensive Rakhi, valued at Rs 5 lakh.
Surat holds the distinction of being the hub for expensive rakhis across the country.
As Rakshabandhan approaches, customers in Surat are flocking to stores to purchase 'statement' rakhis for their siblings.
Jewellery shops in the city craft elaborate gold, silver, platinum, and diamond-studded rakhis for customers.
People show a preference for these costly sacred threads, which range from Rs 400 to Rs 5 lakh.
Rakshabandhan is scheduled for August 30 and 31 this year.
According to Drik Panchang, Rakhi falls on August 30.
However, due to Bhadra Kaal, one can also opt to tie Rakhi on August 31.
