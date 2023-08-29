World’s Most Expensive Books
While books are considered to be cheap commodities, here are some books that sold for crores of rupees.
It is interesting to know that the most expensive book in the world was bought by Bill Gates for hundreds of crores.
Leornado Da Vinci’s Codex Leicester sold for Rs 252 crore to Bill Gates.
St Cuthbert's Gospel is a manuscript which was sold for Rs 123 crore.
The Bay Psalms Book, stored as a historic artifact, was auctioned for a staggering Rs 116 crore.
The Gospel of Henry the Lion fetched a substantial price of nearly Rs 96 crore.
The ornithological book, The Birds of America, went for Rs 95 crore.
Geoffrey Chaucer's masterpiece, The Canterbury Tales, was acquired for Rs 91 crore.
The renowned First Folio by William Shakespeare was sold for an impressive sum of over Rs 49 crore.
The world's most expensive Bhagavad Gita, weighing 800 kg, carries a price tag of Rs 2.1 crore.
