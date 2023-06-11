Most Expensive Poops Ever Sold
The 20-cm-long and 5-cm-wide piece of human excrement, known as the 'Lloyds Bank Coprolite,' was discovered in 1972 by construction workers while excavating to build a new branch of Lloyds Bank in England’s York. The ancient feces holds a value of $39,000. | Photo: Twitter
Panda Dung Tea is believed to have cancer-preventing properties. This tea is made from plants fertilized with panda feces. Approximately 1 kg of Panda Dung Tea can cost around $69,000, making it possibly the world's most expensive tea.
Jacu Bird coffee stands out as another luxurious and unconventional blend crafted from feces of the wild jacu bird. With its unique origins, 1 kg of this coffee is currently priced at £700, making it a truly extravagant indulgence.
Civet Cat Poop, famously known as 'Kopi Luwak,' is one of the world's most expensive coffees. A cup of 'Kopi Luwak' was sold for up to $90 in the US in 2015. This unique coffee is prepared using partially digested coffee beans obtained from civet cats’ feces.
Guano, the excrement of seabirds and bats, is highly valued as fertilizer. During the 19th century, it was considered extremely precious, and the United States and other European nations went to great lengths to acquire it. Peru, a major producer, profited significantly from its export.
One of the world's most expensive coffees is derived from the dung of elephants living in Thailand's Golden Triangle. As of 2012, a pound of Black Ivory coffee was sold for $500, and a cup of this unique brew can cost up to $50.
In 2012, Elvis Presley's underwear was put up for auction. Rumors circulated that the underwear was stained, possibly with feces. However, the brief remained unsold during the auction as buyers offered £5,000, which was below the £7,000 reserve price.| Photo: Twitter @nojumper
Ambergris, often referred to as "fecal gold," is an extremely rare substance that can turn someone into an overnight millionaire if they find a significant piece of it. In 2016, three fishermen discovered 80kg of ambergris, valued at $3 million. | Photo: NHM UK Website
