Most Strict PREDATOR Mothers In Animal Kingdom
Spiders: They guard their offsprings, tech them hunting and survival skills.
Killer Whales (Orcas): Mother whales teach hunting to their calves.
Wolves: Alpha females teach discipline, hunting, and survival skills to their kids.
Orangutans: Female orangutans raise their kids with strictness, they teach them survival skills and how to defend from predators.
Elephants: Female elephants protect calves, teach them survival and give impart wisdom about water sources.
Polar Bears: They guard cubs fiercely, tech them arctic survival and hunting.
Cheetahs: Solitary moms raise and protect their cubs, teach them basics of hunting.
Emperor Penguins: Dedicated moms care for chicks in Antarctica and teach them how to survive in extreme weather.
