Mr Bean As Shredded Bodybuilder
Imagine a gym where our favourite Mr. Bean goes for a workout.
If you are thinking that Mr. Bean is making fun of fitness enthusiasts' ripped physiques there, you are wrong.
This time, Bean is serious about his fitness and wants to build his physique like professional bodybuilders. | Photo: Instagram @davidzinyama
The AI-generated image shows Mr. Bean lifting heavy weights at the gym.
He can be seen tearing off his shirt to show his ripped physique.
With this physique, our funny guy can compete in a small bodybuilding competition.
We praise the AI artist for his imagination and for showing us the unseen side of our favorite Mr. Bean.
