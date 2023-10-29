Ranbir as Ram, Yash as Ravan: AI Imagines Best Cast For Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayan'
Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film on Ramayana has been making headlines because of its star-studded cast.
The film features Yash, Sai Pallavi, and Ranbir Kapoor in pivotal roles.
Amid speculation about which actor will play which character, an AI artist has introduced a cast that we believe is the best fit.
AI imagines Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram.
Sai Pallavi takes on the role of Sita.
Naveen Polishetty portrays Laxman. | Photo; Sahid
Superstar Yash is cast as Ravan
Sunny Deol plays the role of Hanuman.
