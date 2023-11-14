7 PAINFUL Truths of Life

When you are happy, you enjoy the music, but when you are sad, you understand the lyrics.
People like good looks, not good thoughts.
Nobody is real in this world; everyone has a dual face.
The first failure slaps you in public, but then success hugs you in private.
People respect money, not the person.
In life, two things define you: your patience when you have nothing, and your attitude when you have everything.
A poor person has no friends; if he has one, then no fake friends.
