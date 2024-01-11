PICS: Ayodhya Ram Temple Stunning AI Full Moonlight View
11 Jan, 2024
Analiza Pathak
The inauguration of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi is slated for January 22, 2024
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra is currently accepting online and offline bookings for 'Aarti' passes in anticipation of the official opening of the temple.
As per the reports, the commencement of the inaugural ceremony is scheduled to begin on January 16, 2024.
It is important to note that for aarti passes, devotees are required to reach the camp office at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi 30 minutes before the aarti time with valid government ID proof.
Darshan timing will commence from 7:00 am to 11:30 am – 02:00 pm to 07:00 pm.
Meanwhile, The first golden door has been installed at the Ram Temple. The door, which is 12 feet high and 8 feet wide, has been installed on the upper floor of the sanctum sanctorum.
13 more golden doors will be installed there, according to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's office.
Over 7,000 people are on the invitee list of the temple trust, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, including politicians, Bollywood celebrities, cricketers, industrialists and more.
