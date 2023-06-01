PM Modi, known for his affinity for wildlife and passion for capturing their beauty in photographs.
He is often compared to a tiger because of his courage and indomitable spirit.
But have you ever wondered what it would be like if PM Modi had tigers and lions as his pets?
Using AI technology, an artist has created breathtaking images of PM Modi petting tigers and lions that are sure to leave you amazed.
In the first picture, PM Modi can be seen gazing directly into a lion's eyes while gently holding the predator's face. (Instagram Photo: Wild.Trance)
The second image captures PM Modi petting what appears to be a hybrid big cat, showcasing his bond with these majestic creatures.
In the third image, PM Modi is depicted sitting regally on a golden chair with a tiger guarding him, emphasizing his connection with the wild.
The fourth image portrays PM Modi's affectionate gesture as he cradles an adorable white tiger cub in his arms.
AI also envisions PM Modi playfully interacting with a tiger in an image set within his residence.
Lastly, an image portrays the king of the jungle peacefully sitting near the feet of the Prime Minister, symbolizing harmony and respect.
