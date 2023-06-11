PM Modi To Putin, World Leaders Amp Up The Heat As Runway Models In AI-Generated Images (Photo: Video Grab/planet.ai_)
11 Jun, 2023
Snigdha Choudhury
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: Video Grab/planet.ai_)
North Korean Leader Kim Jong-un (Photo: Video Grab/planet.ai_)
Canadian President Justin Trudeau (Photo: Video Grab/planet.ai_)
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: Video Grab/planet.ai_)
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (Photo: Video Grab/planet.ai_)
US President Joe Biden (Photo: Video Grab/planet.ai_)
French President Emmanuel Macron (Photo: Video Grab/planet.ai_)
Pope Francis (Photo: Video Grab/planet.ai_)
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Excrement to Fortune: Most Expensive Poops Ever Sold