PM Modi To Sundar Pichai: AI Generated Toddler Images Of Famous Personalities
10 Jun, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Mukesh Ambani, . He is currently the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. He is the richest person in Asia.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 14th Prime Minister of India since May 2014.
46th U.S. President Joe Biden
Kim Jong Un, Supreme Leader of North Korea
Oprah Winfrey, American talk show host, television producer, actress, author, and media proprietor.
Sundar Pichai, Chief Executive Officer of Google
Vladimir Putin, President of Russia
Rihanna, Barbadian singer, actress, and businesswoman
Sergey Brin, American business magnate
Bill Gates, American business magnate, investor, and philanthropist.
Donald Trump, American politician, media personality, and businessman who served as the 45th president of the United States of America.
Elon Musk, founder, CEO and chief engineer of SpaceX, CEO and product architect of Tesla, CTO and chairman of Twitter.
Jack Ma, Chinese billionaire business magnate, investor and philanthropist. He is the co-founder of Alibaba Group, a multinational technology conglomerate.
Jeff Bezos, He is the founder, executive chairman, and former president and CEO of Amazon, the world's largest e-commerce and cloud computing company.
Mark Zuckerberg, He is known for co-founding the social media website Facebook and its parent company Meta Platforms, of which he is the executive chairman, CEO, and controlling shareholder.
Barack Obama, American politician who served as the 44th president of the United States from 2009 to 2017.
Richard Branson, British business magnate and commercial astronaut. In the 1970s he founded the Virgin Group, which today controls more than 400 companies in various fields.
Steven Jobs, He was the co-founder, chairman, and CEO of Apple; the chairman and majority shareholder of Pixar.
Warren Buffett, American business magnate, investor, and philanthropist. He is currently the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway.
