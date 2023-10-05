Top Venomous Snakes Of Rajasthan
Here’s the list of most venomous snakes of Rajasthan.
Indian Saw Scaled Viper: Typically found in scrublands, semi-desert, urban outskirts, and rocky terrain of Southern and Eastern Rajasthan, with an average length of 40 cm.
Russell's Viper: Prefers agricultural lands, grasslands, open plains, and forests, found in Southern and Eastern Rajasthan, as well as areas adjoining Haryana and Punjab, with an average length of 100 cm.
Sind Saw Scaled Viper: Inhabits various desert terrains in Central, Northern, and Western Rajasthan, with an average length of 60 cm.
Spectacled Cobra: Thrives in all terrains throughout Rajasthan, with an average length of 150 cm.
Sind Krait: Inhabits the sandy plains of the desert in Central and Western Rajasthan, with an average length of 120 cm.
Common Krait: Found in various habitats across Central, Eastern, Southern, and Northern Rajasthan, with an average length of 100 cm.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Crossbreed Animals You Won't Believe Actually Exist