‘Rahul Modi’? AI Imagines Rahul Gandhi Across Multiverse

16 Jun, 2023

Joy Pillai

AI artist has created a series of images showcasing Rahul Gandhi's professions 'across the multiverse'.

In the imaginary world of the multiverse, Rahul Gandhi is imagined as a vegetable vendor. | Photo: Instagram @Sahid

In another AI-generated image, he is depicted as an armed soldier.

The AI artist also imagines Rahul Gandhi as an astronaut.

In one AI-generated image, Gandhi can be seen as a chef.

In the last image, AI has even imagined Rahul Gandhi as PM Modi, and the result will shock you.

