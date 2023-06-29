Rajinikanth to Rocky Bhai in Sadhu Avatar

29 Jun, 2023

Joy Pillai

An artist reimagined a world where South Indian superstars set aside their fame and embarked on a spiritual journey as Sadhus.

Despite his age, Rajinikanth always maintains a dashing appearance.

The AI-generated image of superstar Yash portrays him in saffron attire with a prominent tikka, and he still looks incredibly handsome.

Vijay appears adorable.

Vijay Deverakonda retains his ever-handsome look. | Photo: Instagram wild.trance

Nagarjuna remains evergreen.

Vikram becomes unrecognisable in the AI-generated image

AI envisions superstar Chiranjeevi sporting a long beard.

Prakash Raj's smile remains adorable.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: If GOT was made in India?

 Find Out More