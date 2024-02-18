RANKED: 7 Longest Rivers in Bharat
7. Brahmaputra River: It is the longest river in South India and the seventh-longest in the country, stretching about 916 kms.
6. Indus River: The Indus River flows for 1,114 kms, ranking as the sixth-longest river in India.
5. Narmada River: The river covers about 1,312 kms to reach the Arabian Sea.
4. Yamuna River: Ranked as the fourth-longest river in India, the holy river Yamuna spans a total length of 1,376 kms.
3. Krishna River: It is India's third-longest river by length and fourth in water inflow, stretching a total length of 1,400 kms.
2. Godavari River: It is the second-largest river in the country, with a total length of 1,465 kms.
1. Ganga River: This holy river is one of India's longest, stretching over 2,525 kms.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Real-Life VAMPIRES! Animals That Suck BLOOD