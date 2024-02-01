Real-Life VAMPIRES! Animals That Suck BLOOD
Mosquitoes: Female mosquitoes feed on animals and human blood to obtain the necessary nutrients for their eggs.
Ticks: Ticks attach themselves to the skin of mammals, birds to feed on their blood.
Leeches: Some species are parasitic and feed on animal blood, they are also used in medical applications.
Bedbug: These insects feed on warm-blooded animals blood, including humans, while they sleep.
Lice: Head lice, body lice, and pubic lice, which feed on human blood.
Horseflies: They are known to feed on the blood of mammals, including humans.
Fleas: These parasitic insects often causes itching and irritation.
