Earth - Rotation Time: 24 hrs; Revolution Time Around The Sun: 365 days and 6 hours
26 Jul, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Jupiter - Rotation Time: 10 hours;
Revolution Time Around The Sun: 12 years.
Mars - Rotation Time: Little over 24 hours; Revolution Time Around The Sun: 687 days.
Mercury - Rotation Time: 59 days; Revolution Time Around The Sun: 88 days
Neptune - Rotation Time: 16 hours; Revolution Time Around The Sun: 165 years.
Saturn - Rotation Time: 10.7 hours; Revolution Time Around The Sun: 29 years.
Uranus - Rotation Time: 17 hours; Revolution Time Around The Sun: 84 years.
Venus - Rotation Time: 243 days; Revolution Time Around The Sun: 225 days.
