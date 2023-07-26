Earth - Rotation Time: 24 hrs; Revolution Time Around The Sun: 365 days and 6 hours

26 Jul, 2023

Tahir Qureshi

Jupiter - Rotation Time: 10 hours; Revolution Time Around The Sun: 12 years.

Mars - Rotation Time: Little over 24 hours; Revolution Time Around The Sun: 687 days.

Mercury - Rotation Time: 59 days; Revolution Time Around The Sun: 88 days

Neptune - Rotation Time: 16 hours; Revolution Time Around The Sun: 165 years.

Saturn - Rotation Time: 10.7 hours; Revolution Time Around The Sun: 29 years.

Uranus - Rotation Time: 17 hours; Revolution Time Around The Sun: 84 years.

Venus - Rotation Time: 243 days; Revolution Time Around The Sun: 225 days.

