Is Reynolds Discontinuing Its Iconic Blue Cap Pen?
A viral post on social media alleges that Reynolds is discontinuing the production of its 045 pen.
The post has triggered strong reactions from people who have been using this pen since their childhood.
They expressed their nostalgia and disappointment on X, sharing their sentiments.
Is Reynolds really discontinuing Its iconic pen?
Amidst the commotion, Reynolds has issued a clarification and refuted the rumours about discontinuing the iconic blue cap pen.
The company assures that the 045 ball pen will remain accessible in the market.
Notably, this blue cap pen is widely recognized as the Sachin Tendulkar pen.
