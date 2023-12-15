As per Forbes, Shahid Khan is the richest man in Pakistan.
Shahid Khan went to US when he was 16 and had only $500 in his pocket.
While studying at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, the Pakistani-American national worked as a dishwasher.
In his first job, Khan worked as an engineer at Flex-N-Gate. Later he bought the company in 1980.
Forbes attributes Shahid Khan's success to the innovation of a one-piece truck bumper design.
Currently, Shahid Khan's company has 26,000 employees and 69 plants across the globe.
Revealing the secret of his success Khan once said, “My experience tells me the hard road is almost always the right road.”
According to Forbes, Shahid Khan ranks 144th on the list of Billionaires in 2023 and 55th on the Forbes 400 list of 2022.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: How Indore Will Look After 100 Years? Check AI Images Here