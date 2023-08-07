Sachin to Yuvraj: What If Cricket Legends Form A Bike Club?
An AI artist has reimagined a scenario where former Indian cricketers have started a bike club and are burning rubber on the roads.
Former skipper Sourav Ganguly rides a custom-made bike in the AI-generated imagination.
Sunil Gavaskar can be seen leading the group of bikers.
Indian cricket legend Kapil Dev looks handsome while riding a cruiser motorbike.
'The Wall' Rahul Dravid is also a part of the bike club.
AI envisions Sehwag burning rubber on the roads.
Harbhajan Singh looks super cool in a biker's jacket.
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar looks dashing on a cruiser bike.
Yuvraj Singh is also featured riding a bike in the AI-generated image. | Photo: @Idea.in
AI also imagines Irfan Pathan hitting the road in style.
