Scarlet Johansson can be seen standing outside a Varanasi temple, donning a saffron-colored saree with Hindu prayer beads.
The AI artist imagines Natalie Portman exploring the ancient streets of the holy city.
Jennifer Lawrence looks stunning in a red saree. (Photo: Wild.Trance Instagram)
Netizens say Emma Watson looks gorgeous in traditional Indian attire with the heavy neckpiece.
The AI artist imagines Zendaya practicing Dhyana outside an ancient temple of the holy city.
Salma Hayek can be seen performing Pooja in the AI-generated image.
The artist imagines Angelina Jolie as she embarks on a spiritual journey in Varanasi.
In the AI-generated image, Charlize Theron can be seen praying at one of the ancient ghats of the holy city.
Jennifer Aniston can be seen exploring one of the busy markets of Varanasi.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Toughest Exams in The World For Students