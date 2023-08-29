Shahrukh to Tom Cruise: 10 Celebs Who Own Land on Moon

Sushant Singh Rajput: The late actor Sushant's love for space is not hidden from anyone. He owned a plot in a region called Mare Muscoviense.

Tom Cruise: A former car salesman claimed to have sold acres of plot on the moon to scores of Hollywood stars, including Tom Cruise.

Nicole Kidman: It is widely reported that Nicole Kidman owns a piece of land on the moon.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary: The renowned Hindi TV star reportedly owns a piece of land. Apparently, it was gifted to her by a fan.

Ankit Gupta: The Television star also reportedly owns a piece on lunar land.

John Travolta: The American actor and singer is also said to own land on the moon.

George Walker Bush: The former US President is also reported to own land on the moon.

Barbara Walters: The famous TV personality is also said to own a land on the moon.

Shah Rukh Khan: Every year, an Australian fan buys a little land for SRK on the moon on his birthday.

