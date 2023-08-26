What Is 'Jawahar Point' On Moon, Why Is It Trending?
PM Modi has named Chandrayaan-3 landing site 'Shiva Shakti Point' and designated August 23 as 'National Space Day'.
He also referred to Chandrayaan-2 crash site as 'Tiranga Point'.
But why is 'Jawahar Point' trending and how is it linked to Chandrayaan-1?
India's inaugural Moon mission, Chandrayaan-1, took off on October 22, 2008.
On November 14, 2008, the Moon Impactor Probe from Chandrayaan-1 landed on lunar surface.
The planned impact happened near the South Pole of the moon, at a location named 'Jawahar Sthal', as a tribute to former PM Nehru on his birthday.
The debate initiated when BJP's Shehzad Poonawala tweeted a 'India first versus family first' post, targeting the Congress.
