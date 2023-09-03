Animals Without Brains

Oysters: Oysters lack a central brain but possess a nervous system, internal organs, and a heart.
Sea Anemones: Cousins of corals and jellyfish, share the absence of a brain but possess a relatively simple nervous system resembling a nerve net, allowing them to respond to various stimuli.
Sea squirts: They lack a conventional brain but rely on a cluster of nerve cells to detect touch.
Clams: Clams lack human-like brains but possess a nervous system enabling them to react and sense their surroundings.
Corals: Corals lack a brain but possess a nerve net, with this system extending from their mouth to their tentacles.
Sea lilies: Despite their name and appearance, are not plants; they are brainless marine invertebrates.
Sea Sponges: They sustain themselves by filtering and consuming minuscule organic particles and organisms from the surrounding water.
Sea Urchins: They lack brains and rely on a large nerve ring around their mouths. They typically measure 1 to 4 inches in size.
Sea Cucumbers: The brainless sea cucumber relies on neural tissue surrounding its oral cavity to send signals to its mouth and tentacles.
Jellyfish: Despite lacking brains, jellyfish have neurons that transmit signals throughout their bodies. They also lack lungs and a heart.
Starfish: This fish can digest food externally without blood or a brain.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Craziest Rajinikanth Jokes