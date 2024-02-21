SPG, NSG to Marcos: Top Special Operations Forces of India
Para SF: Formed for quick deployment behind enemy lines, Para SF aims to attack enemy from behind and destroy their first line of defense.
Garud Commando Force: IAF’s GCF aims to protect critical Air Force bases and carry out rescue operations.
Ghatak Force: It is equipped to handle Terror Strikes, Hostage Situations, Counter-Terrorism, and Counter-Insurgency Operations.
National Security Guard: It provides security to VIPs and is responsible for neutralizing terrorist threats.
MARCOS: Indian Navy’s Marine Commandos are formed for Direct Actions, Special Reconnaissance, Amphibious Warfare, and Counter-Terrorism.
COBRA: CRPF’s Commando Battalion for Resolute Action is formed to counter Naxalism and is exclusively trained in Guerrilla Warfare.
Special Frontier Force: Raised in 1962 by the Indian Army, SFF operates under RAW.
Special Protection Group: It is responsible for protection of PM, ex-PMs and their family members.
