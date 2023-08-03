‘SPIDER BAT’: What If Spiderman Merges with Batman
Have you ever imagined a world where two superheroes fuse with each other and emerge as the ultimate undisputed warrior?
Well, an artist has used an AI tool to bring this creative concept to life.
In this AI-imagined world, the powers of Spider-Man fuse with the ferocity of Batman.
Peter Parker acquires the powers of Batman, becoming 'Spider Bat'.
Now, Spider Bat possesses the strength and senses of Spider-Man, along with the genius-level intellect and great fighting skills of Bruce Wayne.
Seems like Bruce Wayne has upgraded the suit. | Photo: @editvraw
The superhero's costume has also transformed, incorporating features from both Spider-Man and Batman's suits.
The AI-imagined superhero looks even more dangerous and ferocious.
We thank the artist for bringing a whole new version of Spider-Man.
