Star Wars Characters Walk The Ramp As Fashion Icons

20 Jul, 2023

Joy Pillai

An AI artist reimagined Star Wars characters as fashion icons, strutting the ramp with style.

A Stormtrooper confidently marches down the ramp with a rifle, showcasing a unique blend of strength and style.

Princess Leia looks stunning in her white outfit, radiating grace and beauty.

Darth Maul makes a statement, proving that he, too, possesses a fashion sense that demands attention.

Boba Fett confidently walks in style, leaving a lasting impression. | Photo: Instagram @David Zinyama

Luke Skywalker dons an all-white outfit, epitomizing sophistication and grace.

Chewbacca effortlessly grabs everybody's attention in the AI-generated image, displaying a captivating presence.

Everyone's favourite Master Yoda walks the ramp in his traditional outfit, exuding elegance.

Jabba The Hutt makes his debut in royal style, adding a touch of regality to the fashion extravaganza.

Darth Vader steals the show with his long cape and shiny armor, exuding a commanding aura on the ramp.

