Streetwear Collection Inspired by Indian Animals
An artist employed an AI tool to generate prime streetwear images inspired by Indian animals, and the results are amazing.
A beautiful colorful party outfit inspired by Indian blue peacocks showcase the creativity.
A multicolored hooded jacket inspired by Indian chameleons.
An oversized black hooded jacket inspired by wolves.
A hooded faux fur oversized jacket inspired by Asiatic lions. Photo: @divyanshsoni
A beautiful hooded jacket inspired by Rajasthani snakes.
An oversized baggy jacket inspired by Indian elephants
A hoodie jacket inspired by Indian king cobras.
The AI also generated a streetwear image inspired by dinosaurs.
A futuristic jacket inspired by octopus.
