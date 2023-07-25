Streetwear Collection Inspired by Indian Animals

25 Jul, 2023

Joy Pillai

An artist employed an AI tool to generate prime streetwear images inspired by Indian animals, and the results are amazing.

A beautiful colorful party outfit inspired by Indian blue peacocks showcase the creativity.

A multicolored hooded jacket inspired by Indian chameleons.

An oversized black hooded jacket inspired by wolves.

A hooded faux fur oversized jacket inspired by Asiatic lions. Photo: @divyanshsoni

A beautiful hooded jacket inspired by Rajasthani snakes.

An oversized baggy jacket inspired by Indian elephants

A hoodie jacket inspired by Indian king cobras.

The AI also generated a streetwear image inspired by dinosaurs.

A futuristic jacket inspired by octopus.

Thanks For Reading!

