Super Blue Moon Today, Know Details
A rare celestial event called the ‘Blue Moon’ can be witnessed from your skies today.
Today is a 'Super Moon', making the Moon appear slightly bigger and brighter.
The event becomes more special as the Moon approaches the planet Saturn closely.
A supermoon occurs when the full moon is closest to Earth during its elliptical orbit.
This will be the largest of the four supermoons this year.
The Moon will be at a distance of 3,57,344 kms from Earth, making it appear larger.
The term ‘Blue Moon’ has no relation to the moon's colour.
A full blue moon happens approximately once every 2.7 years on average.
The Moon's farthest point is around 4,05,500 KM away (apogee).
