Super Blue Moon Today, Know Details

30 Aug, 2023

Joy Pillai

A rare celestial event called the ‘Blue Moon’ can be witnessed from your skies today.

Today is a 'Super Moon', making the Moon appear slightly bigger and brighter.

The event becomes more special as the Moon approaches the planet Saturn closely.

A supermoon occurs when the full moon is closest to Earth during its elliptical orbit.

This will be the largest of the four supermoons this year.

The Moon will be at a distance of 3,57,344 kms from Earth, making it appear larger.

The term ‘Blue Moon’ has no relation to the moon's colour.

A full blue moon happens approximately once every 2.7 years on average.

The Moon's farthest point is around 4,05,500 KM away (apogee).

