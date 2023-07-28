Superheroes in India

An AI Artist reimagined our favourite superheroes on India visit, connecting them with its vibrant culture and people.
The AI imagined Spiderman on a busy Indian street, where people are taking selfies with him.
Doctor Strange also takes selfies with people.
Captain America explores the bustling Indian streets.
People are lining up to take a photo with Iron Man.
Hulk, who is always angry, smiles while taking a selfie with people.
Captain Marvel seems happy while interacting with people.
It seems like Thor is quite popular among Indian girls.
Black Panther does some shopping.
Ant-Man takes a selfie with a man in the AI-generated image.
