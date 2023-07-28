Superheroes in India

28 Jul, 2023

Joy Pillai

An AI Artist reimagined our favourite superheroes on India visit, connecting them with its vibrant culture and people.

The AI imagined Spiderman on a busy Indian street, where people are taking selfies with him.

Doctor Strange also takes selfies with people.

Captain America explores the bustling Indian streets.

People are lining up to take a photo with Iron Man.

Hulk, who is always angry, smiles while taking a selfie with people.

Captain Marvel seems happy while interacting with people.

It seems like Thor is quite popular among Indian girls.

Black Panther does some shopping.

Ant-Man takes a selfie with a man in the AI-generated image.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Hulk to Iron Man: Superheroes In White Avatar

 Find Out More