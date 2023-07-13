Superheroes Enjoy Tea in Pakistan
A Pakistani artist employed AI tools to reimagine superheroes on a Pakistan tour.
The AI artist envisions Spiderman taking a tea break after defeating mighty supervillains, showcasing his down-to-earth nature.
Iron Man also indulges in delicious tea sips, enjoying a moment of tranquility.
Wonder Woman is depicted having a chai break in Pakistan, enjoying a moment of relaxation. | Photo: Twitter Saboor
The Hulk looks dapper in a suit, showcasing his stylish side.
Even The Flash is seen holding a secret meeting with three individuals, as indicated by the three cups on the table.
The artist imagines Spiderman exploring the busy streets of Pakistan.
