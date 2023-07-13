Superheroes Enjoy Tea in Pakistan

13 Jul, 2023

Joy Pillai

A Pakistani artist employed AI tools to reimagine superheroes on a Pakistan tour.

The AI artist envisions Spiderman taking a tea break after defeating mighty supervillains, showcasing his down-to-earth nature.

Iron Man also indulges in delicious tea sips, enjoying a moment of tranquility.

Wonder Woman is depicted having a chai break in Pakistan, enjoying a moment of relaxation. | Photo: Twitter Saboor

The Hulk looks dapper in a suit, showcasing his stylish side.

Even The Flash is seen holding a secret meeting with three individuals, as indicated by the three cups on the table.

Additionally, the artist brings Spiderman into the mix.

The artist imagines Spiderman exploring the busy streets of Pakistan.

