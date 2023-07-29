Thor to Thanos: Superheroes Rock Barbiecore Trend
Amid the ongoing Barbie madness, an AI artist reimagined superheroes embracing Barbiecore.
Our favourite Spiderman decides to go Barbiecore and dons a bold and playful pink outfit.
Captain America, ready to lead the Avengers, embraces the trend in 'pink'.
It seems like the Barbiecore trend has also infected the God of Thunder - Thor.
Even Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, decides to go pink and paints his suit in Barbie color.
Black Widow looks stunning in a soft pink outfit.
Even AI cannot imagine Hulk in any other color except green, though he wears pink hand bands.
Loki also sports a pink outfit.
The macho Wolverine also embraces the Barbie trend. | Photo: @aidreams
Deadpool looks cute in a Barbie Pink outfit.
Imagine supervillain Thanos in pink, ready to wipe out half of the universe.
