Thor to Thanos: Superheroes Rock Barbiecore Trend

29 Jul, 2023

Joy Pillai

Amid the ongoing Barbie madness, an AI artist reimagined superheroes embracing Barbiecore.

Our favourite Spiderman decides to go Barbiecore and dons a bold and playful pink outfit.

Captain America, ready to lead the Avengers, embraces the trend in 'pink'.

It seems like the Barbiecore trend has also infected the God of Thunder - Thor.

Even Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, decides to go pink and paints his suit in Barbie color.

Black Widow looks stunning in a soft pink outfit.

Even AI cannot imagine Hulk in any other color except green, though he wears pink hand bands.

Loki also sports a pink outfit.

The macho Wolverine also embraces the Barbie trend. | Photo: @aidreams

Deadpool looks cute in a Barbie Pink outfit.

Imagine supervillain Thanos in pink, ready to wipe out half of the universe.

