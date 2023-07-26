Hulk to Iron Man: Superheroes In White Avatar
We all have seen and loved our favourite superheroes in their multi-coloured outfits. Now, imagine if they all chose only one colour for their super dresses.
An artist employed an AI tool to reimagine these superheroes in a white avatar, and the results are fantastic.
Our favourite cute green Groot looks even more adorable in the white avatar.
Iron Man's suit looks more regal and intense in white.
Looks like Iron Man has designed an all-new white suit for Peter Parker.
Thor, the god of thunder, looks amazing in the white avatar. Photo: @sahid
Captain America is ready to lead the Avengers in the white avatar.
Black Widow looks more stunning in the white suit.
Our favourite Hulk is all white in the AI-generated image.
It's difficult for Deadpool to hide injuries in the white suit.
