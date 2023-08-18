Coolest Superhero Inspired Vehicles

18 Aug, 2023

Joy Pillai

An AI artist imagines what futuristic vehicles would resemble if they drew inspiration from superheroes.

A public bus designed with Captain America's influence.

A futuristic luxury cruise bus with a Batman theme.

A Black Panther inspired cruise bus.

A vehicle themed after Doctor Strange.

A luxury bus that mirrors the aesthetics of Iron Man's suit.

AI imagines a deluxe bus inspired by Captain Marvel's attire. | Photo: @Psycadelic Art

A futuristic vehicle with an Ant-Man theme.

A Spider Man inspired cruise bus.

