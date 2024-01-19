Superheroes, Movie Stars Visit Ayodhya Ram Mandir; See AI Pics

19 Jan, 2024

Analiza Pathak

Batman And Ironman: Brooming the temple premises of Ayodhya to welcome Ram Lalla.

Joker And Deadpool: AI image shows them mopping the floor of the temple clean

Groot And Thanos: AI shows them turning into chefs. Thor seen preparing food for the devotees.

Superman: AI shows Superman carrying a basket of flowers for decoration of Ram Lalla

Jack Sparrow and Wonder Woman: These two are seen offering their services to the temple by lighting lamps and diyas.

Spiderman and Hulk: AI image shows them serving food to a priest

Thor: He can be seen turning into musician. In this AI image he is seen playing a tabla to celebrate the Consecration Ceremony.

Doctor Strange: He shows his unique skills by preparing food for the devotees

Loki: This God of mischief is seen playing a harmonium.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: PICS: Ayodhya Ram Temple Stunning Full Moonlight View

 Find Out More