Superheroes, Movie Stars Visit Ayodhya Ram Mandir; See AI Pics
19 Jan, 2024
Analiza Pathak
Batman And Ironman: Brooming the temple premises of Ayodhya to welcome Ram Lalla.
Joker And Deadpool: AI image shows them mopping the floor of the temple clean
Groot And Thanos: AI shows them turning into chefs. Thor seen preparing food for the devotees.
Superman: AI shows Superman carrying a basket of flowers for decoration of Ram Lalla
Jack Sparrow and Wonder Woman: These two are seen offering their services to the temple by lighting lamps and diyas.
Spiderman and Hulk: AI image shows them serving food to a priest
Thor: He can be seen turning into musician. In this AI image he is seen playing a tabla to celebrate the Consecration Ceremony.
Doctor Strange: He shows his unique skills by preparing food for the devotees
Loki: This God of mischief is seen playing a harmonium.
