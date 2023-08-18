Superheroes On Vacation

We have always seen superheroes fighting mighty supervillains in movies, but have you ever imagined what they would do if they took a day off?
Well, an AI artist has reimagined the scenario for us, depicting our favourite superheroes enjoying their vacations.
Captain America aka Steve Rogers can be seen enjoying his vacation at a waterpark.
Superman relaxes by riding a Jet Ski in the AI-generated imagery.
Why Tony Stark takes a sunbath while wearing his Iron Man suit?
Deadpool decides to play volleyball on a beautiful beach.
The AI imagines ferocious Batman passing time at a beach while building sandcastles.
Even Spiderman takes a moment to enjoy a drink on the beach.
And the mighty Hulk finds his own enjoyment on the beach as well.
