Iconic Taj Mahal In ‘Barbie Pink’

08 Aug, 2023

Joy Pillai

Amid the ongoing Barbie craze, an AI artist has envisioned iconic Taj Mahal in pink, resulting in a truly astounding image.

Prior to the Taj Mahal, the artist depicted entire city of Dubai in a pink hue.

The world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, is seen in pink.

Dubai's most renowned hotel, the Burj Al Arab, also adopts a pink appearance.

Even the Dubai Metro is shown in the Barbie-inspired shade.

The luxury yacht is also transformed into pink in the AI imaginary. | Photo: John mullor

A glimpse of the entire Dubai city in a rosy pink hue is portrayed.

And here is the mesmerising image of Taj Mahal in pink, enhancing the beauty of this iconic monument.

