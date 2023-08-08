Iconic Taj Mahal In ‘Barbie Pink’
Amid the ongoing Barbie craze, an AI artist has envisioned iconic Taj Mahal in pink, resulting in a truly astounding image.
Prior to the Taj Mahal, the artist depicted entire city of Dubai in a pink hue.
The world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, is seen in pink.
Dubai's most renowned hotel, the Burj Al Arab, also adopts a pink appearance.
Even the Dubai Metro is shown in the Barbie-inspired shade.
The luxury yacht is also transformed into pink in the AI imaginary. | Photo: John mullor
A glimpse of the entire Dubai city in a rosy pink hue is portrayed.
And here is the mesmerising image of Taj Mahal in pink, enhancing the beauty of this iconic monument.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Virat to Dhoni: Top Cricketers As Sadhus