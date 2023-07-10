Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez in Pakistan
A Pakistani artist has reimagined international singers on a tour of Pakistan, showcasing them in traditional desi outfits.
In one image, Selena Gomez can be seen confidently wearing a desi outfit while posing for a picture in Pakistan.
Rock star Taylor Swift is portrayed playing the guitar on the streets of Pakistan, dressed in a heavily-embroidered red kurta with a mustard dupatta.
Rihanna is depicted striking a pose on the streets of Pakistan. | Photo: Twitter @boorayy__
The artist has also created an AI-generated image of Ed Sheeran taking selfies with Pakistani citizens.
In addition to international stars, the artist has imagined Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan in Pakistan.
Furthermore, the artist has reimagined Deepika Padukone as a Pakistani woman.
