Latest Tomato Prices In Major Cities
In Delhi, tomato prices stand at Rs 110-120 per kg, depending on the quality and locality.
In Chennai, the price of tomatoes is Rs 117 per kg.
In Bengaluru, the vegetable is priced at over Rs 150 per kg.
Kolkata recorded the highest price for tomatoes, with vegetables sold for as much as Rs 148 per kg.
Tomatoes are available at a comparatively lower price of Rs 60 per kg in Chennai.
The price of tomatoes is over Rs 140 per kg on online grocery shopping apps such as Blinkit and Swiggy Instamart.
The lowest price is in Mumbai at Rs 58-60 per kg.
