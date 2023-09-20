Top 10 Animals That Laugh Like Humans
20 Sep, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Dolphins laugh while looking at visitors with an open mouth.
Rats emit an ultrasonic chirping sound when tickled.
Dogs put on a ‘happy face’ when they are especially content.
Elephants are counted among animals that laugh while being playful.
Bonobos make a throaty chuckle when tickled or playing.
Rats emit an ultrasonic chirping sound when tickled.
Australian magpies talk to each other and laugh when playing.
Gorillas can use sign language to tell jokes.
Kea parrots laugh when they are happy, particularly when playing with other parrots.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Intelligent Animals That Behave Like Humans