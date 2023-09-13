Top 10 Animals That Sleep With Eyes Open
13 Sep, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Beluga Whales: The wakeful part of the brain controls breathing functions in beluga whales.
Crocodiles have still very few predators, so there may be other reasons they sometimes sleep with an open eye.
Amazonian Manatees: Unihemispheric sleep also helps to protect this species from occasional predators.
South American Sea Lions: The ability to sleep with one eye open helps this mammal ward off predators.
Blackbirds: Sleeping with one eye open allows this bird to rest without becoming victims.
Fruit Bats: Fruit bats appear to be the first non-marine mammals to possess this trait.
Mallard Ducks: Staying alert while sleeping is especially important to this species.
Penguins: Penguins not only sleep with an eye open, they usually sleep standing up.
Peregrine Falcons: These birds need to watch out for larger predators, including the great horned owl.
