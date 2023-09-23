Top 10 Animals With Small Eyes
23 Sep, 2023
Manmath Nayak
Moles have smallest eyes as they spend the majority of their lives underground, where there is no light.
Despite having a large body, elephants have small eyes that are about 1.5 inches.
Mongoose has small eyes, however, what makes it excellent hunter is its vision.
Wombat has a round, barrel-shaped body, short, stumpy legs, and tiny eyes and ears.
Shrew has a pointed snout and small eyes that help it in finding food in its dark environment.
Walrus has small eyes and has a thick layer of fat on its skin that keeps it warm when the water is freezing.
Caterpillars have 12 small, light-sensitive eyes (6 on each side).
Platypus are animals that have small eyes that close along with their ears when they dive underwater.
Scorpions have extremely small eyes and poor vision, still they can distinguish between light and dark.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Random Mind-blowing Facts