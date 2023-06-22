Top 10 Baby Names Inspired From Vedas

22 Jun, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Shivaya: It means Kind Conduct.

Ijya: One who is supreme

Akshar: The name means 'eternal, god of gods'.

Karun: Compassionate

Nimit: Destiny; Fixed; Determined.

Rakshit: Guarded, Secure, Saved

Daksh: Capable, Son of Lord Brahma, Fire, Gold, Talented. It also means competent.

Viraj: Most Significant In The Universe, The Sun Or The King, Resplendent, Splendor

Jiva: It means 'to breathe' or 'to live.'

