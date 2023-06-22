Top 10 Baby Names Inspired From Vedas
22 Jun, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Shivaya: It means Kind Conduct.
Akshar: The name means 'eternal, god of gods'.
Nimit: Destiny; Fixed; Determined.
Rakshit: Guarded, Secure, Saved
Daksh: Capable, Son of Lord Brahma, Fire, Gold, Talented. It also means competent.
Viraj: Most Significant In The Universe, The Sun Or The King, Resplendent, Splendor
Jiva: It means 'to breathe' or 'to live.'
